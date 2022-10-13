Jules Kounde trains with Barcelona ahead of Clasico clash

Jules Kounde has handed Barcelona a fitness boost by training with the first team on Thursday ahead of the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid.

The defender has been out since picking up an injury while on international duty with France but is close to a comeback.

Jules Kounde s’ha tornat a entrenar avui amb la resta del grup a la Ciutat Esportiva pic.twitter.com/gdWE5gaDHD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 13, 2022

Diario AS are reporting that Kounde could even start at the Santiago Bernabeu and is likely to come in for Gerard Pique in the heart of the defense.

Over at RAC1 there’s also talk of Kounde starting, with Barcelona reportedly willing to take a risk on the Frenchman due to the importance of the game.

Xavi spoke about Kounde ahead of the game against Inter and said he was hopeful that he would be available for the crunch Clasico clash.

The Frenchman’s return would hand Barcelona a much-needed boost for the match, particularly after a disappointing result against Inter.

It’s still not quite clear how Xavi will line his team up at the Bernabeu. Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde look to be the options at right-back if Kounde does play centrally.

It’s a key position too with Vicinius Junior heading into the game in fine form. The Brazilian has seven goals and three assists this season for Los Blancos.