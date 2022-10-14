Barcelona to wear special Drake shirts for El Clasico

Barcelona will wear special edition shirts for Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The club have confirmed Drake’s logo will appear on the front of their shirts instead of sponsors Spotify.

Barca and Spotify have made the move to celebrate Drake becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

And here’s how it looks:

And here’s some blurb from Barcelona:

“One of the main ideas behind the alliance between FC Barcelona and Spotify is to bring football and music together in order to connect with new audiences around the world. “As both are capable of bringing people together and exciting fans, for the first time, the men’s football team will enter the pitch for Sunday’s Clásico wearing a jersey featuring the logo of an internationally acclaimed artist – rapper and singer Drake, winner of 4 Grammy awards and the first to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify – rather than their main partner’s logo.”

Drake also seems pretty excited about the whole thing. He wrote on Instagram, “this doesn’t feel real but it is.”

Barcelona also say “this type of exchange on the front of the jersey is scheduled to happen more as the season progresses” so we might see more artists on the front of the first-team shirt.