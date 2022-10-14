Laporta backs Xavi, talks January signings and Barcelona’s captains

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given a new interview to the club’s TV channel where he’s spoken about the situation at the club.

Laporta has made it clear that Xavi still has his full backing, despite the midweek disappointment in the Champions League.

The Barca chief is also looking forward to El Clasico and hinted that the club may make more transfer moves when the January window opens.

Here are the best bits:

Laporta on Xavi

There is total confidence in Xavi. He is a great coach and he will surely go further and give us great successes in the future. He knows the club perfectly, he knows how we play and he is ideal for Barça. He has our support and he knows it. It’s important that he knows that there is this trust so that things go well.

Laporta on Xavi after Inter

I went down to his office as I usually do. I saw him sad, touched and hurt like all the culés. But Xavi has a virtue and that is that in any complicated situation he always knows how to see the positive things. I like that and I know it will come out with the team because they are doing a great job. We were all excited about this Champions League, but there are other competitions like the League that we can win.

Laporta on the Champions League

We could have won against Bayern and the referee didn’t give us a penalty for a foul on Dembele… What happened against Inter was scandalous.

Laporta on El Clasico

I have spoken with him in the last few hours and he [Xavi] is excited. We are going to accompany him to Madrid and we will be with him for an important match at the Bernabéu. It is clear that a good result in El Clasico helps, but no matter what happens, the sports project continues because the trust is absolute.

Laporta on January signings

We are working on the market. We have had talks with the coaching staff and we intend to improve the squad, which is already very powerful but can still improve more. We are working with the coach, with the technical secretariat and the director of football for this winter market. We have been analyzing things for some time and the team will be improved if we have the chance to do so.

Laporta on Messi return rumors

I’ll see him for sure on Monday for the Ballon d’Or in Paris and I know what Barça means to him. But now he’s a PSG player and I think we wouldn’t do him any favors by talking about this and we have to respect him.

Laporta on a gift for Messsi

We will do something to recognize the one who has been the best in history, all of us culés have him in our collective memory. This Sunday will be 18 years since he made his debut and we are thinking of giving him a gift. It will be a recognition, but it will be a private thing.

Laporta on the captains

If the captains become captains it is because they have defended the Barça shirt. They deserve all the respect and admiration for what they represent. We are by their side supporting them. My relationship with them it’s very good.