‘We have to learn that’ - Kounde highlights Barcelona’s mistakes against Real Madrid

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde spoke about his team’s performance after the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.

The center-back returned from injury for the game and played alongside Eric Garcia in the heart of the Barcelona backline.

Kounde admitted his team were disappointed with the result, and he also pointed out where he felt they went wrong defensively during the match.

“We are really disappointed. I don’t think we played badly but in the first half we made mistakes in the transitions and in the areas where Real Madrid are strongest,” he said. “We should have made the foul to avoid the first goal and the second is the same. That’s the strength of Madrid. Two chances, two goals. We have to learn that.”

Madrid’s third came from the penalty spot after a rather dubiously awarded penalty after Eric Garcia challenge Rodrygo.

The win puts Real Madrid three points clear of Barcelona in La Liga and caps a tough week for Xavi’s side who also saw their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League but all ended in midweek with a draw against Inter.