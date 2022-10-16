‘I won’t ever blame the players’ - Xavi takes responsibility for Barcelona’s Clasico defeat

Barcelona coach Xavi says he takes full responsibility for Sunday’s 3-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The coach made changes to his team for the match, bringing in Sergi Roberto at right-back and Jules Kounde at center-back.

Xavi also selected Frenkie de Jong over Gavi in midfield but saw his side beaten 3-1 to slip three points behind Madrid.

Here’s what Xavi had to say after the match.

“We have to be self-critical. We’re not doing well at all. We’re in a very bad dynamic and we have to change it immediately. I feel bad and frustrated. We weren’t as aggressive as we should have been. “I don’t think Madrid have beaten us in intensity but they have in maturity, they have known how to compete better, they are a more accomplished and mature team than us at the moment. “I won’t ever blame the players. It won’t happen. I am the captain of this ship and I take responsibility.”

There’s no doubt Xavi and Barcelona are having a tricky time and they face another couple of tricky fixtures next. Villarreal visit the Camp Nou on Thursday before Barca host Athletic on Sunday.