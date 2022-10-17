Barcelona president Joan Laporta confronts match officials after El Clasico defeat

Barcelona president Joan Laporta demanded explanations from the match officials after Sunday’s Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

The game saw a number of controversial decisions which appear to have frustrated the Barca chief at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The visitors were denied a penalty when Dani Carvajal shoved Robert Lewandowski in the penalty area, while Los Blancos were awarded a spot-kick when Eric Garcia challenged Rodrygo.

Laporta confronted the match officials after the final whistle and kept demanding explanations until he was asked to leave the dressing room.

Referee's report from the clásico says Barça president Joan Laporta went down to the officials' dressing room after the game and repeatedly asked for explanations on certain decisions until he was "invited to abandon the dressing room without further incident." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 16, 2022

It’s not the first time this season that Barca have been left frustrated by refereeing decisions. Indeed Laporta hit out this week at some of the decisions made in the Champions League games against Bayern and Inter.

Yet Xavi’s side must now bounce back quickly to prevent a bright start to the season from fizzling out completely. Sunday’s defeat to Real Madrid is their first in La Liga but they can get back to winning ways on Thursday when Villarreal visit the Camp Nou.