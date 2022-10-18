Is it time for Xavi to start Ansu Fati for Barcelona?

Ansu Fati’s return from injury has been very carefully managed by Barcelona, with Xavi refusing to take any risks with the teenager.

The attacker’s only made two starts so far this season, against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League and at Real Mallorca in La Liga.

Xavi has some tough decisions to make regarding his starting line-up for Thursday’s match against Villarreal, a game in which he really needs his team to pick up three points.

Fati must surely be an option to coming into the starting XI after a lively cameo off the bench against Real Madrid.

The teenager did wonderfully well to create Ferran Torres’ goal and must surely be an option to replace either Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha.

Both wingers are struggling to impress at present and Ansu, and even Torres, may get the chance to show what they can do against the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal are certainly an opponent that Ansu will relish facing yet again. The forward has scored three times in four appearances against the Yellow Submarine in La Liga.

The Barcelona youngster seems to still be lacking in confidence since returning from injury but if he could get on the scoresheet on Thursday it could help him return to his best form.