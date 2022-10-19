Gavi’s Kopa Trophy win does not go down well at Bayern Munich

Gavi’s Kopa Trophy win was a great moment but one that did not go down too well at Bayern Munich it seems.

Barcelona’s teenage midfielder came top of the pile, following by Eduardo Camavinga in second place and Bayern’s Jamal Musiala in third.

Dortmund Jude Bellingham and PSG’s Nuno Mendes rounded out the top five.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann spoke about the award on Tuesday and reckons Musiala and Bellingham both deserved the prize over Gavi.

“Kopa trophy? Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham have had a better season than the winner. From my point of view, the two are ahead of Gavi,” he said. “Gavi is a great football player, with a lot of talent. I wouldn’t say it was undeserved because he has an extreme winning mentality for his age.”

Alphonso Davies also seems pretty unhappy with the Kopa Trophy. He posted the following on Twitter, making his feelings crystal clear.

They may have denied you of your Kopa Trophy, but they won’t deny you of your future Ballon d’Or #GoldenBoy pic.twitter.com/8YQXkWuVzw — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) October 18, 2022

All of which sets us up nicely for some extra niggle when the two teams meet at the Camp Nou next week in the Champions League. Gavi is one player who hardly needs any more firing up but you can imagine what he probably thinks when he hears Bayern’s complaints.

Next week’s clash at the Camp Nou may not actually matter much to Barcelona, they will be out if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the early kick off, but the Kopa comments could add a bit of extra spice to the match.