Hector Bellerin could return for Barcelona against Villarreal - report

Hector Bellerin is being tipped to make Barcelona’s matchday squad for Thursday’s La Liga clash with Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

The right-back has only played twice since his move to the Catalan giants in the summer but is close to a return to action.

Bellerin has been out with a calf injury but Diario Sport reckon he trained hard on Monday and should be available to Xavi.

The report reckons Bellerin is very unlikely to start the match against the Yellow Submarine but could get a few minutes off the bench.

Bellerin’s return would add to Xavi’s defensive options. Injuries have left Barca short at the back but the situation is clearing, with Jules Kounde returning for El Clasico.

Andreas Christensen is also thought to be close to a comeback and could feature next week against Bayern in the Champions League.

Xavi seems certain to make changes for the visit of Villarreal but is short of options at right-back. Sergi Roberto could continue on the right or Xavi could go with Alejandro Balde.