Sergio Busquets: It’s always hard after the international break

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets shared his thoughts on his team’s hard-fought win over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

A single goal from Robert Lewandowski handed the visitors all three points and Busquets admitted it’s always a tough job returning to club football after being away with the national team.

“We would have loved to have won by more but it’s always difficult after the international break,” he said. “They were very strong on the first half. I think in the second half we were more patient and we had the game under control, but when you only have one goal you are only one goal from drawing the match. They caused problems but we dealt with it and we are happy with the three points. “We knew their plan would be not to give us space. They closed the spaces well, five at the back, four in front, we were forced to play in wider areas. But we had the possession in the second half.”

Busquets also praised goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen who kept another clean sheet for the Catalan giants and is now on his longest streak for the club without conceding a goal.

Ter Stegen made a fine stop in the first half to deny Jaume Costa which clearly impressed his skipper.

“The first half save is superb, maybe it wasn’t hit so cleanly but we have a fantastic goalkeeper and he’s beaten his record in his game,” he said. “It’s a credit to him and the way the team defends.”

Barcelona now turn their focus to the Champions League and a group-stage clash with Serie A side Inter on Tuesday night at the San Siro.