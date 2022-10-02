Ter Stegen: Barcelona’s victory more important than my record

Marc-Andre ter Stegen insisted points were more important than his clean sheet record after helping Barcelona beat Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The Germany international is currently on his longest ever unbeaten streak for the Catalan giants after keeping yet another clean sheet.

!! Marc ter Stegen has just surpassed his previous best of 500 minutes without conceding! Congratulations, @mterstegen1! Keep going! pic.twitter.com/uwwaojkDvz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 1, 2022

Yet Ter Stegen isn’t too interested in personal glory and says winning is all that matters.

“The victory is more important than the record. And even more so in this type of match,” he said. “These victories give you conviction and peace of mind to enter into a dynamic that we have to create within the locker room. “We want to fight for everything and these games are going to give us life because we keep the pressure on Madrid and continue in this way.”

Ter Stegen also spoke about his own form and wants to keep improving after a good start to the season.

“There are always things to improve on a personal and collective level,” he added. “I am doing everything possible to prepare myself as well as possible for the matches and it shows.”

Barcelona now head to Italy for a Champions League clash with Inter. The Nerazzurri were beaten 2-1 by Roma on Saturday in Serie A.