Lewandowski is a guarantee of success and goals, says Xavi

The striker was on target again at Son Moix

By Gill Clark
RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Xavi hailed Robert Lewandowski after seeing the Poland international score the winner against Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The former Bayern Munich man continued his prolific form with a great goal to take his tally this season in La Liga to nine in just seven games.

Xavi knew Barcelona weren’t at their best but knows with Lewandowski on the pitch his team will always have a chance.

“It has been a game in which we have not shone but we took the victory. He is a guaranteed player, but I always think that everyone can make a difference. Lewandowski is a guarantee of success and goals,” he said.

“It was a really difficult game because they defend really, really well with a clear system, 5-4-1. So it’s always difficult to create chances.

“We defended well, especially with the defensive line with Balde, Jordi, Gerard, Andreas, and especially Marc.

“We did really well, we didn’t concede many chances. We created less chances than usual but at the end it’s a very important win.”

Lewandowski will now turn his attention to Inter in the Champions League. The striker failed to find the back of the net last time out in Europe’s top competition against Bayern but did bag a hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen.

