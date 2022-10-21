Frenkie de Jong: I don’t care where I play for Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong was back in the starting XI for Barcelona on Thursday and impressing in the 3-0 win over over Villarreal.

The Dutchman took over from Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou and will have given Xavi plenty to think about with a commanding performance.

De Jong spoke after the match and made it clear he doesn’t really care where he plays, he just wants to be on the pitch for Barcelona.

“After the bad results against Inter and Real Madrid, we needed to win,” he said. “If you win games, there is a better atmosphere in the locker room and your morale goes up. Villarreal is a very good team and we played very well. A 3-0 at half-time is very good. “I don’t care where I play, but I feel comfortable when I participate in the game, when I playthe ball a lot and tonight I touched the ball a lot.”

Thursday’s win was a huge result for Barcelona after disappointments against Inter and Real Madrid and relieves some of the pressure on Xavi.

The boss made plenty of changes to his team for the visit of the Yellow Submarine and was rewarded with an impressive showing from his team.