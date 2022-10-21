WATCH: Barcelona loanee Ez Abde puts on a show against Espanyol

Ez Abde has put in another impressive appearance for Osasuna during Thursday’s 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga.

The 20-year-old started the game for the hosts and played 79 minutes. He also set up the winner for Ante Budimir and caught the eye with a number of impressive dribbles.

There was also one particular piece of skill that Osasuna were happy to shout about.

And a rather lovely rabona cross too.

World Class Rabona by Ez Abde pic.twitter.com/1Sn6ptCRCP — lmm (@lmm01525586) October 20, 2022

Abde now has two assists in seven La Liga outings for Osasuna who are seventh in the table after 10 games. The winger is on loan until the end of the season but did extend his contract with Barca until 2026 before he left.

There have been reports already this season that Xavi is a big fan of Abde and sees a future for him at the Camp Nou. The Moroccan is still only 20 and Barcelona will obviously be keeping a close eye on his performances at Osasuna this season.