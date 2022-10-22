Tebas sends warning to Barcelona about financial levers

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned Barcelona they won’t be able to use financial levers again next summer and must reduce their wage bill.

The Catalans famously used a series of levers last season, by selling off assets, to invest in the squad and bring in players such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

Tebas says there will be no repeat in 2023 and says the club must cut the wage bill further.

“If they go out of the Champions League, they will have less money coming in, but they will also stop paying bonuses. That is not going to change much,” he said. “The levers have worked well for this season but not for the next one. They have got to reduce their wage bill, they cannot continue paying more than 500 million because if they do, next season we will be back where we started.”

Barca do have a number of players out of contract next summer such as Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, and Memphis Depay.

There’s also continuing speculation that the club are hoping Gerard Pique could call time on his Barca career next summer.