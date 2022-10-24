Dembele scores Barcelona’s 4,000th home league goal against Athletic

Ousmane Dembele wrote his name into the history books at Barcelona on Sunday in La Liga at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman opened the scoring against Athletic with a rare header from a cross in by Robert Lewandowski.

Dembele’s goal is Barcelona’s 4,000th in La Liga at the Camp Nou and comes 19 years after Patrick Kluivert netted the club’s 3,000th home league goal.

This header by @dembouz was Barça's 4,000th home goal in La Liga all-time! pic.twitter.com/uezOgc58mQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 23, 2022

Andres Ramirez scored Barca’s 2,000th all the way back in 1981 and the 1,000th came even further back in 1957 and was netted by Estanislau Basora.

The strike is Dembele’s fourth of the season for Barcelona and his third in La Liga. His previous goals have come against Real Sociedad, Cadiz, and Inter.

Dembele seems to enjoy taking on Athletic. The Frenchman also scored in last season’s 4-0 win over the Basque side at the Camp Nou in La Liga.