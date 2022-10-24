Barcelona lose Gavi and Sergi Roberto to injury against Athletic

Barcelona’s injury problems look set to continue after Xavi saw Gavi and Sergi Roberto forced off against Athletic on Sunday.

Gavi had to go off in the first half after being on the end of a crunching tackle. The teenager did his best to continue but was eventually replaced by Franck Kessie.

The Kopa Trophy winner did look in real pain before he went off but early reports suggest there is no real injury and Gavi should be fine.

Indeed Gavi was spotted back on the pitch at full-time to shake hands with the Athletic players and did seem to be fairly heathly.

It may be a different story for Sergi Roberto who went off late on with a shoulder problem. Roberto scored Barca’s second of the night but couldn’t finish the game.

Roberto looked to be in some difficulty as he departed and could possibly be out for a while. The versatile star suffered a shoulder injury last season and this may be a recurrence.

Xavi does have Hector Bellerin back fit in case Roberto is out, while Andreas Christensen is also expected to return shortly from injury.