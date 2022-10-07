Barcelona will be ‘extra motivated’ against Celta after Inter loss - Mingueza

Oscar Mingueza will be back at Barcelona on Sunday with his Celta team and is expecting Xavi’s side to be “extra motivated” for the game after midweek disappointment in the Champions League.

Barcelona lost 1-0 to Inter at the San Siro and Mingueza thinks the loss will help fire the Catalan giants up at the Camp Nou.

“Barça are dangerous in every way. They have had a very good run in the league and after losing in Milan they will come out extra motivated and even more eager,” he said. “It will be a very difficult game and one in which we will suffer a lot. “We’re all very confident, we also just came from beating Betis and we’re really looking forward to going to the Camp Nou. “On top of that, Iago [Apas] didn’t play the other day and I’m sure he arrives eager to score. He’s also up against Barça, where he has always done quite well and the team is motivated, wanting to win.”

Mingueza was also asked about the prospect of taking on Robert Lewandowski and knows his team can’t afford to give the Poland international even a sniff of goal.

“Yes, we know that he is a player that you cannot let him have even half a chance,” he added. “But not only him, but also Dembélé, Raphinha, Ferran, Ansu... the one who has half a chance is going to be plugged in. “That’s why you have to be very attentive and play a perfect match to be able to get something out of it.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Sunday’s match will be Mingueza’s first return to Barcelona since his summer move. The defender has made just three appearances for his new club so far in 2022-23.