Balde can be Barcelona’s left-back for a decade, says Sylvinho

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has come in for some big praise from the club’s former defender Sylvinho.

Balde has impressed this season and seems to be Xavi’s preferred choice at the moment, ahead of both Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso in the reckoning.

Sylvinho says Balde has what it takes to play for the Catalan giants for a very long time.

”He is a good player, fast and very young and he knows very well what it means to be a young Barça player,” he said. “He is very powerful, very fast, I like him a lot. Barça has a full-back for a decade, because he is very young and very good.”

Sylvinho is also backing Raphinha to come good at Barcelona. The winger is yet to make a real impact following his summer move but his compatriot is confident in his ability.

“Raphinha is a good player. He spends a lot of time taking care of himself, his physique, he always wants to be better,” he added. “He has a great coach like Xavi, who has won everything and you have to enjoy it. I am convinced that he will continue improving at Barça.” Source | Cadena SER

The Brazilian is also optimistic that Barca can qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League. Sylvinho says the group is “still very open” and is looking forward to next week’s clash against Inter.