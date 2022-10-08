‘No intensity, no tactics, no ideas’ - Pjanic slams Koeman again

Miralem Pjanic has been talking about his time at Barcelona and specifically the difference in training sessions between Ronald Koeman and Xavi.

The midfielder has already had a pop at Koeman and has taken aim at the Dutchman again with some fairly brutal comments about how he tried to prepare his team.

“I was very surprised in training with Koeman,” he said. “There was no intensity, no tactics, no ideas. We did not prepare for the games. “Preparation and training was good under Xavi, similar to what I was used to at Juventus, for example, where we won everything. “Now the sessions at Barca have a lot of intensity. Xavi and his staff were very clear with us at the start of the season. They told us this year we would have to run and go 2000 miles per hour.”

Pjanic did look set to stay at Barcelona following Koeman’s removal but ended up moving to Sharjah FC and has explained why he decided to move on.

“The decision to leave Barça was not easy, there is an extraordinary team, with the staff, with the public, you feel that they are all united,” he said. ”Things were phenomenal with Xavi. My relationship with him and with the staff is extraordinary. The way he plays, how he prepares and how he trains was much better than what happened with Koeman. You see that the team has a structure and very clear ideas. ”I did the whole preseason, I convinced Xavi that I have the quality, but in the end in the first games I couldn’t show my value. This start of the season I expected to play a little more. “I was in the biggest club in the world, but if I can’t give something I can’t be happy, because I love playing.” Source | Cadena SER

The 32-year-old scored on his debut for Sharjah in a 3-0 win over and was also on target last time out for his new team in another 3-0 victory against Khorfakkan.