Frenkie de Jong passed fit for Barcelona’s clash against Celta

Barcelona have been handed some good news ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo as Frenkie de Jong has been passed fit.

The midfielder has been out since picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty with the Netherlands and has missed Barca’s last two matches against Mallorca and Inter.

However, De Jong is now back to full fitness and is in the matchday squad for tomorow’s game.

LATEST NEWS | Frenkie de Jong is fit and in the squad for #BarçaCelta! pic.twitter.com/ozlPlNodQ2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 8, 2022

The midfielder’s return will be a boost to manager Xavi who is still without several players due to injury ahead of an important week both at home and abroad.

Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie remain on the injured list ahead of the return against Inter in midweek and next Sunday’s trip to Real Madrid.

The club’s injury situation means Barca Atletic youngsters Marc Casado and Chadi Riad have both been called up for the match against Celta.