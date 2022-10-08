Pablo Torre tipped to make La Liga debut for Barcelona against Celta

Pablo Torre is being tipped to make his La Liga debut for Barcelona against Celta Vigo on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

The 19-year-old’s only appearance for his new club so far came as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen at the start of September.

Yet Relevo are reporting that “everything indicates” Torre will get some minutes in Barcelona’s next match.

Xavi is expected to make a few changes to his team as he’ll have one eye on Wednesday’s match against Inter and also has some injury issues in midfield.

Franck Kessie is sidelined, Frenkie de Jong is only just back from injury and the manager could look to hand any of Sergio Busquets, Pedri of Gavi a breather.

Xavi was asked about rotation at his pre-match press conference and said he’d pick his best team but would keep in mind niggles and fatigue.

Torre will be eager to feature in La Liga after concerns over his role at the start of the season. There was speculation he could be loaned back to Racing but he has stayed.

A lack of competitive minutes will still be of concern to Xavi, although the youngster did play for Barcelona Atletic during the international break.