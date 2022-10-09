Alemany confirms Griezmann sale, says Barcelona will sign more free agents

Mateu Alemany has offered some important updates during Sunday’s General Assembly.

The sporting director has confirmed an agreement has finally been reached for Antoine Griezmann to move to Atletico Madrid permanently.

“It has been closed this week and I think that, in my opinion, it has been important because we took away an important salary,” he said.

The purchase option in Griezmann’s two-year loan deal was reportedly set at €40 million but it’s thought the forward will go to Atletico for half that amount.

Alemany also looked to the future and hinted that Barcelona would continue to try and bring in free agents.

“We have focused on renewing young players and cutting contracts for veteran players,” he added.

“Increasingly we have to focus on the market of players who are free. This year we have done it with Kessie, Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Bellerín, and there are many more to come.”

Alemany also spoke about some more of Barcelona’s new signings and had plenty of praise for Robert Lewandowski in particular.

“On the other hand, Pablo Torre is a player for future, Koundé, Raphinha and Lewandowski have given the squad a leap in quality,” he added.

“All three have shown that they wanted to come here. Lewandowski, despite the fact that he has just turned 34, what he shows us every day is that his real age is 24 years.

“His attitude on a daily basis in training, on trips, with teammates... Presi, I have to tell you that you were right!”