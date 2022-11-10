Lewandowski explains gesture after being sent off against Osasuna

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has explained the gesture he made after being sent off against Osasuna on Tuesday night.

The striker was asked about the incident and came up with the following.

“Last week we already talked with Xavi that I should be careful when I get a yellow card,” he explained. “The gesture was for him, not for the referee. What we said has happened. It’s my fault.”

It’s being reported that Lewandowski could be hit with a three-match ban for the red card he received.

The referee report detailed the thoughts from Manzano regarding the incident: “Once sent off and as he was leaving the pitch, the player twice made a gesture in disapproval of the decision (...) then pointing towards the referee.”

Perhaps Lewandowski is just trying to get himself a nice vacation post-World Cup? The striker is sure to be busy for Poland if they advance and he’s got some miles on him. Let’s just see if Barca appeals any multi-match decision.