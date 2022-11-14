Frenkie de Jong is the Busquets replacement at Barcelona, says Louis van Gaal

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is prepared to be the perfect Sergio Busquets replacement, according to his national team coach. Louis Van Gaal believes that De Jong plays the best he can play when in that position, and thinks its time to capitalize on that.

“I already said he wasn’t going to take the position from Busquets,” he said. “But now that he’s leaving, Frenkie will take his place as it’s his best position. “Every time he’s played there, he was the best on the field.” Van Gaal | Source

When Van Gaal comments on the comings and goings of day-to-day world football, it’s kind of batty, but he’s correct here. De Jong is a fantastic midfielder and when he plays in Sergio’s spot, there’s an added element in the play.