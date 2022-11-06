WATCH: Emotional Pique given standing ovation as he leaves Camp Nou pitch for the last time

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was given a standing ovation as he left the Camp Nou pitch for a final time on Saturday against Almeria.

Pique was captain for the night but was taken off in the 83rd minute and replaced by Andreas Christensen.

The center-back took his time leaving the pitch as he savoured the moment. There was a hug for every player, a few tears, a wave to the crowd and then an embrace from an emotional Xavi.

Gerard Piqué bows out for the last time in front of the Barcelona fans



Emotional scenes as a career full of incredible Camp Nou moments comes to a close



The end of an era

Gerard Piqué leaves the Camp Nou for the final time

Pique then hugged all the subs too before taking his place on the bench next to a tearful Sergio Busquets who had gone off earlier.

The defender had received a big welcome from the crowd ahead of the game. Supporters turned out in force with over 92,000 fans in the stadium for Pique’s farewell.

Barcelona players also paid tribute by wearing Pique’s No. 3 shirt before kick-off.

There were more tributes after the match too. The players threw him in the air and he did a lap of honour to applaud the supporters who stayed behind to say goodbye.

Pique is expected to stay with the team until Barca’s final match before the World Cup on Tuesday against Osasuna but may not feature at El Sadar.