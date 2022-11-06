‘He feels the club like no-one else’ - Busquets pays tribute to retiring Pique

Sergio Busquets paid tribute to Gerard Pique after the defender played his final match at the Camp Nou as a Barcelona player.

Pique captained the side to a 2-0 win over Almeria and was replaced late on to a huge ovation from a packed Camp Nou crowd.

Busquets looked emotional when Pique came off and spoke about his team-mate after the win.

“Gerard is a spectacular man. His legacy at the club, what he’s done at Barcelona. He’s made Barcelona into one of the best clubs in the world. He’s made history. He’s given everything for the club,” he said. “He feels the club like no-one else. He’s given his all in every game he’s played and training session. He’s helped every team-mate and it’s been incredible to play alongside him. He’s an example to follow, and an example of what a Barcelona player has to be. It’s going to be a shame but we are going to miss him.”

Pique’s already made it clear that he might be saying goodbye but he is likely to return at some point. He’s already been tipped to be a future president of the club and you get the feeling it won’t be long until he’s back where he belongs.