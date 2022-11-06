Pique tells Barcelona fans: I was born here and I will die here

Gerard Pique was given a fine send off on Saturday after playing his last game for Barcelona at the Camp Nou against Almeria.

It was, as expected, an emotional evening for the defender, the team, Xavi, and the supporters inside the ground.

After the match Pique went off on a lap of honour before picking up the microphone and managing a tearful speech.

“First of all, thanks. To all my teammates, the staff, the people at the gym, the club,” he said. “To everyone who helps us every day to make everything easier. Thanks to the Board for all these years. “When you get older, you realise that sometimes to love is to let go. I’m convinced that I’ll be here again in the future. “A relationship of so much love, so much passion, I think it was time to give each other some space, to give each other some air, and I am convinced that in the future I will be here again. I was born here and I will die here.”

Pique was greeted by chants of ‘Presidente, presidente’ by the fans who stayed behind after the match, as they made it clear they expect the defender to make a return in the future.