 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

In pics: Gerard Piqué’s final Barcelona match at Camp Nou

An emotional night in Catalunya

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • The fans say thank you Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Captain Gerard leads the team out Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Pique in action Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • The Camp Nou says goodbye Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Pique doing some defending Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Pique and Jordi Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Ansu says goodbye Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • A cuddle for the goalscorer Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Supporters light up the Camp Nou Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Awww Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • And it’s over Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • A hug for Kounde Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Pique does a lap of honour Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Air time Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Pique gets chucked about Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • OK you can put me down now Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • A guard of honour for Pique Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Speech time! Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • It all got a bit much.. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Pique’s kids have a kickabout after the match Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Dad joins in Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • Pique and sons say a final goodbye Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona said farewell to a true legend on Saturday as 92, 605 supporters packed inside the Camp Nou to watch Gerard Pique in action one more time.

The defender captained the side to a 2-0 win, with Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong supplying the goals and ensuring Almeria did not spoil the party.

Pique lasted until the 85th minute until he was substituted to a huge ovation and took his time leaving the pitch as he took it all in.

Afterwards there were tributes, a lap of honour and an emotional speech as well as a kickabout on the pitch with his two sons.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes