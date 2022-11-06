In pics: Gerard Piqué’s final Barcelona match at Camp Nou

Barcelona said farewell to a true legend on Saturday as 92, 605 supporters packed inside the Camp Nou to watch Gerard Pique in action one more time.

The defender captained the side to a 2-0 win, with Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong supplying the goals and ensuring Almeria did not spoil the party.

Pique lasted until the 85th minute until he was substituted to a huge ovation and took his time leaving the pitch as he took it all in.

Afterwards there were tributes, a lap of honour and an emotional speech as well as a kickabout on the pitch with his two sons.