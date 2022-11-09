Xavi ‘very proud’ of Barcelona’s comeback win against Osasuna

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez admitted he was very proud of his team after Tuesday’s 2-1 comeback win over Osasuna.

The visitors conceded an early goal at El Sadar and then lost Robert Lewandowski to a first-half red card.

However, second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha secured a huge three points that ensures Barca head into the World Cup on top of the table in La Liga.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all:

“I am really proud of the team, of the family that we are inside the dressing room,” he said. “Everything was against us today: the refereeing decisions, the goal, going down to 10. “We were intelligent. We took our moments well and were clinical with the chances we had. We were solid in the second half, worked hard and we will be leaders during the World Cup break. It’s a team win today. I am very proud.”

Xavi also spoke about the Osasuna goal and the decision to send off Lewandowski and wasn’t too happy with either call.

“I am told their goal is a clear foul, a block on [Alonso] at the corner,” he said. “The red card? In my opinion it is dubious. But it doesn’t matter what I say. What’s important is what the referee thinks, who won’t speak today. I think they should have to come out and explain decisions because a lot is at stake.”

Barca certainly managed to overcome a great deal of adversity at Osasuna to secure a big win that should give the team great belief they can land the title this season.