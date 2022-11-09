Referee report details the expletive-filled rant that saw Pique sent off against Osasuna

Gerard Pique’s last match for FC Barcelona ended in strange terms on Tuesday. The Spaniard saw his final chance to get on the pitch ended by a half-time tantrum towards La Liga referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

The referee report for the match detailed the exchange that saw Pique use some questionable language in his verbal assault on the ref.

“Gerard was expelled for the following reason: Once the first half was over, already testing inside the locker room tunnel, for addressing me in the following terms: ‘Have you seen which corner you hit us? You are the referee who has screwed us the most by far.’ “Other incidents once expelled and when he was heading towards the exit of the field, the player twice made a gesture of disapproval of the referee’s decision, consisting of putting his finger to his nose, and then pointing his thumb towards the referee. When he was about to leave the field of play, he repeated the gesture again looking at the assistant referee in front of the fourth official. “Pique once the club delegate was informed of the expulsion of this player, he continued to repeat the same expressions described in the section on expulsions, having to be brought into his locker room by staff from his club, while addressing me in the following terms: ‘It is a fucking shame, I s*** on that f****** mother!’” Report | Source

A red card in your final game without even taking the pitch is quite the Pique finale.