Barcelona not winning La Liga would be ‘unforgivable’ - Stoichkov

Hristo Stoichkov has been talking about Barcelona’s season and thinks it would be “unforgivable” if Xavi’s side did not win La Liga.

The Catalans giants have been sitting on top of the table in Spain during the World Cup, two points clear of Real Madrid in the standings.

Stoichkov thinks Barca have the best squad in the league and really should be crowned champions at the end of the campaign.

“I don’t see another squad as complete as Barça’s. The classification table speaks: first Barça, then comes the second, and then the rest,” he said. “There is a level and you have to think about competing, not thinking about the future. “Let’s stop talking about the future. You earn the future now. Without victories, there is no future. We have to win the League, it would be unforgivable not to win it.” Source | Sport

Barcelona have certainly put themselves in contention but face a tricky time when La Liga resumes. Xavi’s side restart against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid and will be without top scorer Robert Lewandowski for both of those matches due to suspension.