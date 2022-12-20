Revealed: How Xavi’s team talk inspired Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid

Barcelona’s new documentary is due out soon and has already offered a few glimpses of what happened at the club last season.

One of the highlights was Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga back in March.

Goals from Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, and a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed the Catalans an emphatic Clasico win.

The new documentary shows a glimpse of Xavi’s team talk to his players before the game.

“Curiously, today in Madrid, this is the day in which I am calmer as a coach when I thought I was going to be more tense, more nervous, but I’m very calm, do you know why?”

Jordi Alba pipes up with the answer “because we are going to win” and Xavi replies “For this reason, yes.”

The Barcelona coach then goes on to explain how his team can beat Los Blancos.

“Also, because you have shown that you give everything on the pitch, it is a day to show patience and personality. Patience with the ball, they’re going to get desperate, they [the fans] are going to start whistling at them. This is the game we want, if you give it your all on the pitch and you’re a team, we’re a better team than Madrid.

“If we play in dribs and drabs - now I attack you, now you attack me, I attack, you attack - then they are better. I would pay to play today, really, I would pay to play.”

Fans will be able to watch the documentary series in full from December 28 when it’s released on Prime.