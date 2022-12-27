Mateu Lahoz to referee Barcelona vs Espanyol

Barcelona are back in action in just four days’ time against Espanyol in a match which will also see controversial referee Mateu Lahoz get back to work.

Lahoz has been appointed as the match official for the derby on New Year’s Eve, fresh from attracting all sorts of headlines at the World Cup.

The 45-year-old seemed to annoy just about everyone during Argentina’s win over the Netherlands in Qatar.

Lahoz issued 18 yellow cards in total during the game which La Albiceleste won on penalties. Unsurprisingly, it was the last game he refereed at the tournament.

Lionel Messi was scathing about the ref after the match, along with Frenkie de Jong who will surely not be relishing coming up against the match official again.

“As soon as regulation time ended they went for him. From that moment he only whistled for Argentina. It was really scandalous,” he said. “I think he lost his way in extra time.”

Let’s just hope it’s the players who take center stage against Espanyol and not Lahoz.