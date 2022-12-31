Espanyol considered boycotting match against Barcelona - report

RCD Espanyol are very unhappy with news that a court decision would allow Robert Lewandowski the opportunity to play in the upcoming Catalan derby.

Through several press releases, Espanyol have made it quite clear they are very angry that FC Barcelona will be able to field Lewandowski despite the Polish star getting a red card in the previous match.

Lewandowski was given a three match ban following the red, which Barcelona found excessive. They are hoping to reduce it to the traditional one match ban given for red cards. They took their case to a Spanish court, which in an unusual move, decided to freeze the ban until a final decision was made. Thus, Lewandowski can play, until either a one or three match ban is decided upon.

This unusual situation even led Espanyol to consider not turning up at all to play their crosstown rivals, according to Spanish radio. While it seems they will not actually take this drastic step, the fact that it was even considered shows how strongly the club feel about the situation.

Estamos contando en @tjcope. Mañana no habrá representación del Espanyol en el del Camp Nou. Solo irá el equipo...y gracias... porque el #rcde se ha llegado a plantear no presentarse al derbi. #Lewandowski https://t.co/mu3klheHbL — Quique Iglesias (@qiglesias) December 30, 2022

It’s expected the team will turn up, but not the club’s officials, who will not be in the stands.