Zabaleta heaps praise on Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is enjoying a fine season with Barcelona and has come in for praise from former Manchester City center-back Pablo Zabaleta.

The Argentine has been in Uruguay where he was asked about the Barcelona defender and made it clear just how highly he rates the 22-year-old.

“He has settled in well playing with Xavi, he has performed in a line of four, three center backs,” he said. “Physically he has a lot of presence, he dominates the aerial game and, without a doubt, he will be one of the great soccer players of Uruguayan soccer.” Source | Diario Sport

Araujo is fast becoming one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet. In fact only Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets, and Gerard Pique have enjoyed more minutes under Xavi than Araujo.

Xavi's top minutes played leaders pic.twitter.com/OO4pMCkB3E — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 9, 2022

The Uruguay international is also popping up with some important goals for Barca. Araujo’s goal against Atletico Madrid at the weekend was his third in 17 La Liga appearances this season.