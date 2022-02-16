Sergio Aguero reveals his favorite La Liga goal

Sergio Aguero has been enjoying a bit of a Q&A session on social media today and was asked which was the most special goal he’s scored in the Spanish top flight by La Liga’s offical account.

The Argentine netted 74 La Liga goals during his spell with Atletico Madrid before he headed off for the Premier League and Manchester City.

Aguero returned to Spain after huge success with the Citizens and enjoyed a brief spell at the Camp Nou before he was forced to prematurely retire.

The striker may have only scored once in Barcelona colors but has decided that it’s that effort which is his favorite.

The goal memorably came in a Clasico against Real Madrid, and here’s why Aguero thinks it’s so special.

“I’m keeping the last goal against Madrid, because I didn’t know that later I’d have to retire. It will always be special, even though we lost.”

Me quedo con el ultimo gol al Madrid , porque no sabía que después me pasara del retiro . Será especial siempre❤️ , aunque perdimos https://t.co/sb6lGyhE9u — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 15, 2022

All of which gives us a great excuse to watch Aguero scoring against Real Madrid again.