Busquets says having Aubameyang is a ‘luxury’ for Barcelona

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets spoke about striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the new signing scored his first goals for the club in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Valencia.

Aubameyang struck the opener with an emphatic finish and added a tap-in later in the first half as the visitors picked up an impressive win.

Busquets talked up the Gabon international after the game when he spoke to the media.

“Since Auba arrived he’s been working hard. We knew he hadn’t played much but this is the second game he’s started,” he said. “He’s a fabulous player and having him in the squad is a real luxury for us.”

The Spain international also spoke about the game in general and his team’s performance.

“It’s been an important win today. Especially in the first half we were very effective and it gave us the control of the game and the calm to continue playing our style, find free men, and we played a good game in general,” he added. “Valencia is very intense, they play the second ball very well, as was seen in the goal, but afterwards we played well and were faithful to our style and we played a very complete game.”

Barca now head off to Napoli for another crucial match. The Catalan giants drew 1-1 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the Europa League play-off but need a win to progress to the last 16.