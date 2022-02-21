Xavi goes crazy for Pedri after Barcelona’s win over Valencia

Xavi was full of praise for Pedri after seeing the midfielder come off the bench to score Barcelona’s fourth goal in Sunday’s win over Valencia.

Pedri had been given a rest at Mestalla but was called for with Barca leading 3-1 but not completely in charge of the game.

The 19-year-old took just minutes to restore Barca’s three-goal lead with a fine strike from outside the penalty area that sealed the win.

Xavi did not hold back after the match when it came to discussing the teenager.

“He gives us a break, he doesn’t lose the ball, he’s both footed... he’s superlative,” he said. “What he does, how he turns, the tempo... it’s fantastic. He’s top level and he’s only 19 years old. “He’s spectacular, and there’s no bigger prospect in the world than him. We have to pamper him. “He makes the difference in the game, in the area... he wins the ball back. It’s wonderful to have him. He comes on for half an hour and is transcendent. “He’s not a normal player. There are few others like him.”

Xavi also declared himself “satisfied and happy” with “three excellent points from a difficult ground” after seeing his team move back into fourth place in La Liga.