Barcelona almost went a full year without a high-scoring game away from home

With a thumping 4-1 win over Valencia CF at Mestalla, FC Barcelona got an important victory to keep themselves in the top four of La Liga. It came at what is traditionally one of the toughest grounds in Spain, at a crucial time as the Catalans hope to finish high enough to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

In addition, it prevented them from going a full year without scoring at least four goals away from home. It was March 2021 when Barcelona last scored four or more - in that case, six actually - in a 6-1 thrashing of Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium.

With five wins and four draws in his last nine matches in charge, Xavi’s men are showing they are up for it and will be dangerous in the late stages of the season.

Atlético Madrid are still very much in the hunt for top four, however, as they are level on points with Barcelona.

One goal from Frenkie de Jong, two from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and another goal from either Pedri or Aubameyang (depending on who you ask) put Barcelona clear of Valencia, who are now 12th.