Pedri jokes about his backheel nutmeg after Barcelona win

Barcelona midfielder Pedri turned on the style yet again during Sunday’s 4-0 win over Athletic in La Liga at the Camp Nou.
The 19-year-old was once again influential in midfield and also stunned the crowd with a gorgeous backheeled nutmeg in the second half.
Unsurprisingly, the moment of magic from Pedri quickly had the fans singing his name.
Pedri actually spoke about the incident after the game and admitted he’d have been in trouble if he hadn’t been able to pull it off.
“I was screwed if I lost the ball, but it came off,” he said after the game before going on to talk about the match.
“We’re working well. The coach has given us a lot of advice, especially the young players, and we’re seeing that with the results.”
The midfielder also went on to play a role in Barca’s third goal, scored by Luuk de Jong after a cross from Ousmane Dembele. Memphis Depay then completed the scoring from another Dembele assist in stoppage time.
