Xavi talks Ousmane Dembele and Pedri after Barcelona beat Athletic

Barcelona coach Xavi talked about Ousmane Dembele and Pedri after Sunday’s impressive 4-0 win over Athletic at the Camp Nou.

Dembele came off the bench and scored his first goal of the season before adding two assists in an eye-catching cameo.

Xavi was asked about Dembele after the match, and specifically if he thought he could stay at Barca, but didn’t want to talk too much about his future.

“This is not my business. In football nothing can be ruled out. It is a matter for Dembélé and the club, what I am is happy with him because he is a professional,” he said. “He has made the difference. I see many conditions. Today we have seen the Dembélé that we want and that we all want.”

Xavi then went on to praise Pedri yet again for another impressive display in midfield for the Catalan giants alongside Sergio Busquets and Gavi.

“Aside from the nutmeg, which is a small detail, it’s how he understands the game, goes between the lines and goes behind the midfield pivots,” he added. “He reminds me a lot of Andrés Iniesta. If we’re talking about pure talent, Pedri is the best in the world. He is a wonderful player. I haven’t seen many talents like him.”

Barcelona now have a week off before their next match which is a trip to Elche in La Liga.