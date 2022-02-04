Ousmane Dembele tipped to make Barcelona return against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona coach Xavi has a big call to make ahead of Sunday’s crunch La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid and must decide whether to bring in Ousmane Dembele from the cold.

Dembele has been left out of the last two matchday squads but is being tipped to make his Barcelona return against the defending La Liga champions.

According to Diario AS, Xavi thinks it would be “completely counter-productive” to keep Dembele in the stands and unless there is a “radical turnaround” he will be in the squad.

There is due to be a “final meeting” on Friday to discuss Dembele but it has already been agreed between Xavi and Joan Laporta that the Frenchman can be recalled.

Dembele has been left out of the last two squads and was told to leave. However, a January move failed to materialize despite there being “good offers to leave” according to Laporta.

The president has made his frustration at the winger pretty clear since the window closed but has also said the decision on Dembele is up to the coach.

Xavi has said previously he doesn’t like the idea of having Dembele in the stands and if he has a contract at the club he should play.

It now seems Xavi will be as good as his word even though he has plenty more attacking options now Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have arrived.