Xavi tells Barcelona to be humble after Atletico Madrid win

Barcelona coach Xavi couldn’t hide his delight at seeing his team beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 on Sunday and move into the top four in La Liga.

The 41-year-old spoke after the game about how his team “needed” a game like this but did warn his players not to get too carried away just yet.

“With eleven we attacked very well and with ten we were supportive and we didn’t suffer too much,” he said.

“We needed a game like this, a victory against a great team and playing well. We matched their intensity and we were better, I think it can be a turning point.

“It’s a great victory, but we have to keep working. We have to be very humble, now we can’t slow down.”

Barcelona showed off the celebrations in the dressing room after what was a pretty epic encounter at the Camp Nou.

Xavi also took time out to praise Adama Traore, who made his second debut for Barca against Atletico, and put in a very impressive performance.

“He’s a really mature player. He knows when to dribble, when to wait... he chose his moments well,” he said.

“Physically, he’s an animal, a beast. He’s a pure winger and he will help us. He’s a great signing and it was a great debut. Adama can make the difference. He’s strong, a great dribbler and he also helps in defence.”

The win is a great start to what is a tricky February for Barcelona and Xavi. The team now has a week to prepare for next Sunday’s derby at Espanyol.