Gerard Pique: Atletico victory is more than just a win for Barcelona

Gerard Pique says that Barcelona’s win over Atletico felt like “more than a victory” after seeing his team defeat the defending champions and leapfrog Diego Simeone’s side into fourth place in the table.

The defender shared his thoughts with Barca TV after the match and also spoke about how the team won “playing great football” and felt the hosts “were superior and deserved the victory.”

Barca had to come from behind after Yannick Carraso had opened the scoring early on but hit back with a thunderbolt from Jordi Alba. Gavi’s header made it 2-1 before Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves scored to put Barca in charge.

“We had absolute control, possession of the ball and we created chances,” said Pique before admitting there were “some nerves” after Alves’s sending off “because we come from where we come from.”

Barcelona managed to see out the win, despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men, and Pique added ”we are growing and gaining confidence, which is very important.”

It was also an important day for Pique who matches Carles Puyol in the list of all-time appearances for Barcelona. The defender was making his 593rd outing for the Catalans, only Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Lionel Messi have made more.