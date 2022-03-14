Ferran Torres: Real Madrid are at a great level, but so are we

Ferran Torres was happy to offer his thoughts on Barcelona after scoring twice in a 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The forward opened the scoring from the penalty spot and then grabbed a second after a stunning pass from Ousmane Dembele.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and substitute Riqui Puig sealed a great night’s work and left Ferran feeling very happy about his team.

“Very happy for the victory. When you have chances, in the end they end up going in. When you miss chances then you work harder,” he said. “We didn’t play a good game the other day and the important thing is the team’s response. We are self-critical. “We know the quality that Dembélé has. We have seen him in many games. The level he is showing does not surprise us at all. “We know there is a Clásico, but we have to think about Thursday. We have to win there and then we’ll think about the Clásico. Madrid are at a great level, but so are we.”

The win and the performance sets up Barca very nicely for a big week. The Catalans now turn their thoughts to a Europa League last 16 second leg against Galatasaray and will then head to the Bernabeu for El Clasico.