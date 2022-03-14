Xavi loved Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna

Xavi couldn’t hide his delight after seeing his Barcelona team hammer Osasuna 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans bounced back well from the disappointing draw against Galatasaray with Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riqui Puig on the scoresheet.

There were also a couple of assists from Ousmane Dembele and great performances all over the pitch in a stellar showing.

Xavi spoke after the match and felt it was one of the best performances he’d seen from his team since taking over from Ronald Koeman.

“Before Galatasaray we lowered the intensity and I already said that if you lower it in current football, they will go over you. Against Osasuna we equaled it and we played a great game. For me, one of the best since I became a coach. “The fans and the players have enjoyed themselves and a win like this give us morale. Of our competitors, only Sevilla had failed and it was very important to win. “We started an important week for us in the best possible way with very good feelings. We are going to select the best eleven possible according to the circumstances, we have to go to win in Turkey. We were better in the first leg although we didn’t play well but we deserved to win and now we will go to Turkey to win it.” Source | Diario Sport

Barca certainly shouldn’t lack for confidence now ahead of the crunch game against Galatasaray. They will have a had a little more rest too as Galatasaray don’t play until tomorrow against Besiktas.