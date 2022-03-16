Busquets says Barcelona are ‘a much more complete team’ under Xavi

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has been looking forward to Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid and has also talked about how his team has changed since Xavi took over.

Both teams will head into the game in good form with Barca aiming to stop a five-match losing streak against Los Blancos.

Busquets has explained how Barca are now a different animal under Xavi and are heading in the right direction after a tough couple of seasons.

“Everything is different. The self-esteem, the state of mind, the confidence. A new coach has arrived and has made many changes. Xavi introduced the philosophy that he had maintained for many years,” he said “We are a much more complete team, we do many more things well and we are more of a team after all. It is clear that we still have a long way to go, but this is the way.”

The captain also offered his thoughts on Sunday’s encounter at the Camp Nou and expects an “ambitious” Real Madrid who he feels will have been boosted by their Champions League win over PSG.

“Perhaps in the Super Cup we were caught too soon, with players coming back from injury and with Ferran who had just arrived,” he said. “We didn’t have Auba. I think the team is better, I don’t know if Madrid will be better but I’m sure they’ll be in better spirits because they come from a great tie. It will be a very nice game. “They can score a goal from any mistake or play and from there the moods change and they win the game. I expect an ambitious Madrid, in front of their fans, who are going to try to win the game like us. There is going to be a fight to have the ball and let’s see who is stronger.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona head into the game on a run of 12 games without defeat in La Liga, while Carlo Ancelotti’s side have not been beaten in the Spanish top flight since the start of January when they went down 1-0 at Getafe.