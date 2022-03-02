Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nominated for La Liga’s Player of the Month award

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made a bright start to life in La Liga with Barcelona following his move on a free transfer from Arsenal in January.

The Gabon international had to wait until February to make his debut but it’s definitely been worth the wait to see the striker in action.

Aubameyang has gone on to score five goals in six games in all competitions for his new club and seems to be enjoying life at the Camp Nou.

Four of those goals have come in La Liga and means that Aubameyang has been nominated for the league’s February Player of the Month award.

Auba gets the nod alongside Nabil Fekir, Pau Torres, Thibaut Courtois, Vedat Muriqi, Pere Milla and Dani Vivian.

The striker’s goals also mean only Memphis Depay has scored more for the Catalan giants in 2021-22. Aubameyang is already second in the list of Barca’s top scorers for the current season and is tied with Luuk de Jong on five goals.

The 32-year-old has also made a little bit of history already during his brief time with Barcelona after netting a hat-trick against Valencia.

Aubameyang is the first player this century to score a hat trick in Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Premier League and LaLiga pic.twitter.com/C4zMm2uWmd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 21, 2022

Aubameyang will be hoping to add to his tally next time out at Elche on Sunday. Elche will start the weekend down in 13th place in the table and were beaten 3-0 by bottom side Levante last time out in La Liga.