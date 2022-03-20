Memphis Depay says he needs to prove his worth at Barcelona

Memphis Depay has been talking about his current situation at Barcelona and says he knows he needs to prove himself if he is to regain a regular place in the starting XI.

The Dutchman’s season has been disrupted by injury and he also faces a real battle for minutes after Barca signed Ferran Torre, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Memphis doesn’t seem too fazed by the competition for places but does appreciate he needs to work hard if he wants to avoid being on the bench.

“It is normal that there is competition here for me, I play for the best club in the world,” he said. “I was injured at a bad time of the season, but now I’m fit and happy again and I scored two goals. I need to show that I belong to the starting team.”

The forward may be on the bench again for Sunday’s Clasico but was happy to talk up his team’s chances against Real Madrid.

“We are in great shape, the team spirit is extremely good, there is a lot of energy and that is how we will approach the match,” he said. “They are also in great shape, but we will play to win.” Source | Ziggo Sport

Barcelona head to the Spanish capital on a great run of form, particularly away from home. The Catalans have won their last four games in a row away from the Camp Nou.